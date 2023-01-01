Paseo de los Turistas

This beachside, pedestrian boulevard stretches along the southern edge of town. Cruise ships make visits to the eastern end of the road, and a variety of souvenir stalls and casual restaurants known as kioscos are there to greet passengers. Their specialty is the Churchill, a bizarre dessert concoction of condensed milk, syrup and chopped fruit, which got its name in the 1940s from a guy who regularly ordered it and looked like the British prime minister.

On weekends, this is the place to knock back beers.