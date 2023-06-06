Puntarenas

Beautiful aerial view of the city of Puntarenas and the Paseo de los turistas at the sunset in Costa Rica

Shutterstock / Gianfranco Vivi

Overview

As the closest coastal town to San José, Puntarenas was once Costa Rica’s prosperous, coffee-exporting gateway to the Pacific, and a popular escape for landlocked Ticos. Some still come here on weekends, but during the week the activity along the oceanfront promenade slows to a languid pace – all the better to enjoy the beachfront sodas (inexpensive eateries) and busy market.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Casa Fait

    Casa Fait

    Puntarenas

    Quite possibly the most beautiful building in Puntarenas, Casa Fait is a purple-and-cream clapboard 1920s colonial building, with ornate iron balconies…

  • Paseo de los Turistas

    Paseo de los Turistas

    Puntarenas

    This beachside, pedestrian boulevard stretches along the southern edge of town. Cruise ships make visits to the eastern end of the road, and a variety of…

  • Parque Marino del Pacífico

    Parque Marino del Pacífico

    Puntarenas

    This retro marine park has seen better days, but it will certainly keep the kids entertained for a while. There's an aquarium showcasing many tropical…

  • Palacio Municipal

    Palacio Municipal

    Puntarenas

    Built in place of the previous Municipal Palace that burned down, this rather unusual 1970s structure with jutting upper floors, designed by architect…

  • Casa de la Cultura

    Casa de la Cultura

    Puntarenas

    Casa de la Cultura has an art gallery with occasional exhibits as well as a performance space offering seasonal cultural events. Outside there's a…

