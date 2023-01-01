Quite possibly the most beautiful building in Puntarenas, Casa Fait is a purple-and-cream clapboard 1920s colonial building, with ornate iron balconies. It's now owned by a German expat and his wife; the couple lovingly restored it a decade ago and have imported a remarkable number of antiques.

Occasionally it opens for guests (via AirBnB), and visitors can stay in one of two historic rooms (double room including breakfast from US$40). The communal facilities include glorious balconies overlooking the water, a grand dining area, a kitchen with a century-old double basin and a modern Jacuzzi at the center of the house. The breakfast is superb.