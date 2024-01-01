This retro marine park has seen better days, but it will certainly keep the kids entertained for a while. There's an aquarium showcasing many tropical fish, manta rays, turtles, nurse sharks and crowd-pleasing Nemos (clown fish), plus crocodiles. The park sits on the site of the old train station and has a tiny splash pool and playground for kids, and a gift shop.
Parque Marino del Pacífico
Puntarenas
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.74 MILES
The exquisitely misty 310-hectare Reserva Santa Elena offers a completely different cloud forest experience from Monteverde. Cutting through the veiled…
27.89 MILES
A 40-minute river hike leads to a waterfall with a delicious swimming hole. Further along, a second set of falls offers a good 12m leap into deep water…
Catarata Manantial de Agua Viva
22.13 MILES
This 200m-high waterfall is claimed to be the highest in the country. From the entrance, it’s a steep 3km (45-minute) hike down into the valley (an hour…
Reserva Biológica Bosque Nuboso Monteverde
22.49 MILES
This beautiful cloud forest reserve came into being in 1972, when the Quaker community (which had already set aside a third of its property for…
Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Curú
15.08 MILES
Situated at the eastern end of the peninsula, this tiny 84-hectare wildlife refuge holds a great variety of landscapes, including dry tropical forest,…
24.24 MILES
Here's your chance to see a waterfall crashing down a cliff, straight onto the rocks and into the ocean. El Chorro Waterfall is the pièce de résistance of…
19.36 MILES
If you’re driving from Puntarenas or San José, pull over by the Río Tárcoles bridge, also known as Crocodile Bridge running over the Tárcoles River where…
25.08 MILES
About 6km north of town, Playa Grande is the best surf beach in the area. It's a 3km-plus stretch of waves and sand, which never gets too crowded as it…
Nearby Puntarenas attractions
1. Museo Histórico Marino de la Ciudad de Puntarenas
0.46 MILES
This dusty museum describes the once-proud history of Puntarenas through audiovisual presentations, old photos and artifacts. At the time of research it…
0.47 MILES
Casa de la Cultura has an art gallery with occasional exhibits as well as a performance space offering seasonal cultural events. Outside there's a…
0.5 MILES
Quite possibly the most beautiful building in Puntarenas, Casa Fait is a purple-and-cream clapboard 1920s colonial building, with ornate iron balconies…
0.56 MILES
This beachside, pedestrian boulevard stretches along the southern edge of town. Cruise ships make visits to the eastern end of the road, and a variety of…
0.63 MILES
Built in place of the previous Municipal Palace that burned down, this rather unusual 1970s structure with jutting upper floors, designed by architect…
5.52 MILES
About 8km south of Puntarenas is Playa San Isidro, the first ‘real’ beach on the central Pacific coast. It's quite often empty, and preferred by…
6.17 MILES
The pair of beaches known as Playa Doña Ana are relatively undeveloped and have an isolated and unhurried feel. They are popular among Ticos on day trips…
8. Refugio Nacional de Fauna Silvestre Peñas Blancas
14.44 MILES
This 24 sq km refuge, not to be confused with the Nicaraguan border crossing of the same name, runs along the steep southern arm of the Cordillera de…