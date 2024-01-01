Parque Marino del Pacífico

Puntarenas

LoginSave

This retro marine park has seen better days, but it will certainly keep the kids entertained for a while. There's an aquarium showcasing many tropical fish, manta rays, turtles, nurse sharks and crowd-pleasing Nemos (clown fish), plus crocodiles. The park sits on the site of the old train station and has a tiny splash pool and playground for kids, and a gift shop.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Reserva Santa Elena

    Reserva Santa Elena

    24.74 MILES

    The exquisitely misty 310-hectare Reserva Santa Elena offers a completely different cloud forest experience from Monteverde. Cutting through the veiled…

  • Montezuma Waterfalls

    Montezuma Waterfalls

    27.89 MILES

    A 40-minute river hike leads to a waterfall with a delicious swimming hole. Further along, a second set of falls offers a good 12m leap into deep water…

  • Catarata Manantial de Agua Viva

    Catarata Manantial de Agua Viva

    22.13 MILES

    This 200m-high waterfall is claimed to be the highest in the country. From the entrance, it’s a steep 3km (45-minute) hike down into the valley (an hour…

  • Rustic wooden bridge on the trails of the Curu Wildlife Reserve in Costa Rica.

    Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Curú

    15.08 MILES

    Situated at the eastern end of the peninsula, this tiny 84-hectare wildlife refuge holds a great variety of landscapes, including dry tropical forest,…

  • Playa Cocolito

    Playa Cocolito

    24.24 MILES

    Here's your chance to see a waterfall crashing down a cliff, straight onto the rocks and into the ocean. El Chorro Waterfall is the pièce de résistance of…

  • Crocodile Bridge

    Crocodile Bridge

    19.36 MILES

    If you’re driving from Puntarenas or San José, pull over by the Río Tárcoles bridge, also known as Crocodile Bridge running over the Tárcoles River where…

  • Playa Grande

    Playa Grande

    25.08 MILES

    About 6km north of town, Playa Grande is the best surf beach in the area. It's a 3km-plus stretch of waves and sand, which never gets too crowded as it…

View more attractions

Nearby Puntarenas attractions

2. Casa de la Cultura

0.47 MILES

Casa de la Cultura has an art gallery with occasional exhibits as well as a performance space offering seasonal cultural events. Outside there's a…

3. Casa Fait

0.5 MILES

Quite possibly the most beautiful building in Puntarenas, Casa Fait is a purple-and-cream clapboard 1920s colonial building, with ornate iron balconies…

4. Paseo de los Turistas

0.56 MILES

This beachside, pedestrian boulevard stretches along the southern edge of town. Cruise ships make visits to the eastern end of the road, and a variety of…

5. Palacio Municipal

0.63 MILES

Built in place of the previous Municipal Palace that burned down, this rather unusual 1970s structure with jutting upper floors, designed by architect…

6. Playa San Isidro

5.52 MILES

About 8km south of Puntarenas is Playa San Isidro, the first ‘real’ beach on the central Pacific coast. It's quite often empty, and preferred by…

7. Playa Doña Ana

6.17 MILES

The pair of beaches known as Playa Doña Ana are relatively undeveloped and have an isolated and unhurried feel. They are popular among Ticos on day trips…