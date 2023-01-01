Parque Nacional Carara

Carara is the famed home of one of Costa Rica’s most charismatic bird species, the scarlet macaw. While catching a glimpse of this tropical wonder is a rare proposition in most of the country, macaw sightings are virtually guaranteed at Carara. And, of course, there are more than 400 other avian species flitting around the canopy, as well as Costa Rica’s largest crocodiles in the waterways – it’s best to leave your swimming trunks at home!

The park's four trails can easily be explored in half a day; come early to maximize wildlife sightings. An umbrella is important in the wet season (and occasionally needed in the dry months), and make sure you have insect repellent.