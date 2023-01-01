Atenas Railway Museum

Trains first pulled in at this atmospheric, now-abandoned station more than a century ago and continued until the 1990s, when the remaining freight engines were replaced by trucks. The first steam locomotive bellowed along here in 1898. The green and white building (though rebuilt in the 1930s) still looks the part, decked out with wooden boards, vintage signage and a tin roof. The stone slab floors are completely original, dating back to the 1890s.

The museum, notorious for its irregular opening hours, is a jumble of donated vintage train memorabilia, from signals and wheels to lanterns, ticket punches, agricultural tools and old photos. The best attraction is outside on the track: a rusty blue AEG locomotive, made in Berlin in 1928.

Take a 0.5km hike to the northeast, along the creepy, jungle-fringed, abandoned railroad. Local houses line the old tracks and wild chickens roam around. Without the residents, it could be a scene from zombie show The Walking Dead. You'll quickly come to an epic photo opportunity: a grand, arched steel bridge with vast views of the verdant valley below. There are no barriers preventing onlookers from walking onto the bridge, but it is hazardous, so don't.