Just before the village of Bijagual, this private botanical garden offers great vistas of Manantial de Agua Viva cascading down the side of a cliff, and there are some pleasant hiking trails where you might see nesting toucans, monkeys and other wildlife.

The onsite restaurant caters to the Adventure Dining (www.adventurediningcostarica.com) crowds. Dining is by reservation only, starting at 4:30pm, ready for sunset.