This local butterfly farm run by American expat Dan is set on 1.2 hectares with 70 kinds of fruit tree and 15 species of butterfly, including the enormous caligo memnon (giant owl), whose wingspan can reach 150mm. His enjoyable 45-minute tour explains the delicate farming processes. At the time of research there were plans to open treehouse accommodation.
Royal Butterflies
Central Pacific Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Catarata Manantial de Agua Viva
11.95 MILES
This 200m-high waterfall is claimed to be the highest in the country. From the entrance, it’s a steep 3km (45-minute) hike down into the valley (an hour…
Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Curú
29.63 MILES
Situated at the eastern end of the peninsula, this tiny 84-hectare wildlife refuge holds a great variety of landscapes, including dry tropical forest,…
15.26 MILES
If you’re driving from Puntarenas or San José, pull over by the Río Tárcoles bridge, also known as Crocodile Bridge running over the Tárcoles River where…
29.08 MILES
At the far western end of Playa Espadilla, beyond a rocky headland (wear sandals), this former nude beach remains one of Costa Rica's most famous gay…
14.02 MILES
Carara is the famed home of one of Costa Rica’s most charismatic bird species, the scarlet macaw. While catching a glimpse of this tropical wonder is a…
28.85 MILES
Trains first pulled in at this atmospheric, now-abandoned station more than a century ago and continued until the 1990s, when the remaining freight…
29.42 MILES
Biologist Jimmy Mata leads magical one- and two-hour sojourns through the Butterfly Atrium, Reptile & Amphibian Water Gardens and Crocodile Lagoon, as…
Pura Vida Gardens & Waterfalls
11.46 MILES
Just before the village of Bijagual, this private botanical garden offers great vistas of Manantial de Agua Viva cascading down the side of a cliff, and…
Nearby Central Pacific Coast attractions
5.73 MILES
This pleasant outdoor shopping square is where many of the town's good restaurants are located. It's adorned with multicolored bricks, potted plants and…
