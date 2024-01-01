Royal Butterflies

Central Pacific Coast

This local butterfly farm run by American expat Dan is set on 1.2 hectares with 70 kinds of fruit tree and 15 species of butterfly, including the enormous caligo memnon (giant owl), whose wingspan can reach 150mm. His enjoyable 45-minute tour explains the delicate farming processes. At the time of research there were plans to open treehouse accommodation.

