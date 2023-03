Biologist Jimmy Mata leads magical one- and two-hour sojourns through the Butterfly Atrium, Reptile & Amphibian Water Gardens and Crocodile Lagoon, as well as a night tour, in this 12-acre haven of second-growth Pacific coast wet forest. Sloths, monkeys, baby crocodiles, armadillos and coatis are among the mammals you might see from the forest floor to the dripping canopy. Across from Sí Como No Resort.