Playa Puerto Escondido

Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio & Around

LoginSave

Visitors may visit a lookout over this gorgeous horseshoe-shaped beach, but the access point via the Sendero Puerto Escondido was closed indefinitely in 2017.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Iguana in Manuel Antonio National Park in Costa Rica

    Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio

    0.72 MILES

    Featuring lush jungle, picture-perfect beaches and craggy headlands, this tiny park (1680 acres/680 hectares) absolutely brims with wildlife (and often…

  • A drone shot of the National park Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica 1479366724 blue water, cove, wallpaper, green, tourist attraction, wildlife, bay, beautiful, drone shot, landscape, outdoor, shore, sunny day, tropical plants, adventure travel, animal park, bio reserve, cathedral point, coast line, conservation area, double sided beach, dream vacations, flora and fauna, manuel antonio beach, most famous, paradise beach, parque nacional manuel antonio, playa manuel antonio, punta catedral, rich coast, tropical vegetation, white sand beach, wildlife sanctuary, zoological garden

    Punta Catedral

    0.93 MILES

    Geography fun fact: this isthmus, which is the centerpiece of the park, is called a tombolo and was formed by the accumulation of sand between the…

  • Iguana sitting on a trunk in Hacienda Baru, Costa Rica.

    Hacienda Barú National Wildlife Refuge

    18.96 MILES

    Consisting of pristine beaches, riverbanks, mangrove estuaries, wetlands, primary and secondary forests, tree plantations and pastures, this 330-hectare…

  • Playa Espadilla Sur & Punta Catedral in Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica

    Playa Espadilla Sur

    0.72 MILES

    A half-hour hike from the park entrance, the exposed Playa Espadilla Sur is to the north of Punta Catedral and gorgeous with pinch-me scenes of white sand…

  • Cataratas Nauyaca

    Cataratas Nauyaca

    22.9 MILES

    Owned and operated by a Costa Rican family, this center is home to the coast's most impressive waterfalls. Two falls cascade through a protected reserve…

  • Alturas Wildlife Sanctuary

    Alturas Wildlife Sanctuary

    24.1 MILES

    Around 1.5km east and uphill from Dominical, this wildlife sanctuary takes in injured and orphaned animals as well as illegal pets. Its mission is to…

  • An askew shade tree on the south end of Playa Manuel Antonio in Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica.

    Playa Manuel Antonio

    0.58 MILES

    With its turquoise waters, this lovely forest-backed beach fronts a deep bay, sheltered by the Punta Catedral on the west side and a promontory on the…

  • Queso Pacheco

    Queso Pacheco

    24.41 MILES

    Queso is not Costa Rica’s strong suit, but this little cheese operation, run by a former president’s son, is one example to the contrary. Abel Pacheco has…

View more attractions

Nearby Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio & Around attractions

1. Playa Gemelas

0.36 MILES

Clasped by volcanic rock and jungle, Playa Gemelas is smaller than the other beaches, but no less spectacular: this place could be a desert island beach…

2. Playa Manuel Antonio

0.58 MILES

With its turquoise waters, this lovely forest-backed beach fronts a deep bay, sheltered by the Punta Catedral on the west side and a promontory on the…

3. Playa Espadilla Sur

0.72 MILES

A half-hour hike from the park entrance, the exposed Playa Espadilla Sur is to the north of Punta Catedral and gorgeous with pinch-me scenes of white sand…

4. Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio

0.72 MILES

Featuring lush jungle, picture-perfect beaches and craggy headlands, this tiny park (1680 acres/680 hectares) absolutely brims with wildlife (and often…

5. Turtle Trap

0.74 MILES

At the western end of Playa Manuel Antonio you can see a semicircle of rocks at low tide. Archaeologists believe that these were arranged by pre-Columbian…

6. Punta Catedral

0.93 MILES

Geography fun fact: this isthmus, which is the centerpiece of the park, is called a tombolo and was formed by the accumulation of sand between the…

7. Playa Espadilla

1.47 MILES

This wide stretch of white sand is found just outside the park entrance, in front of Manuel Antonio village. It's a popular place for families and beach…

8. Greentique Wildlife Refuge

1.95 MILES

Biologist Jimmy Mata leads magical one- and two-hour sojourns through the Butterfly Atrium, Reptile & Amphibian Water Gardens and Crocodile Lagoon, as…