Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio

Featuring lush jungle, picture-perfect beaches and craggy headlands, this tiny park (1680 acres/680 hectares) absolutely brims with wildlife (and often visiting humans). As you wander its lovely trails, you'll catch a glimpse of dangling sloths, squawking toucans and playful monkeys, and stumble on breathtaking views of the sea and nearby islands. To beat the crowds and maximize wildlife sightings, arrive early and make the most of the beach in the afternoon. The beaches and trails inside the park close at 4pm but you can still access the public beach outside the park after this time if you haven't had enough fun in the sun.

How much does it cost?

Adult tickets are $18 and kids under 12 are admitted for just $5.65. You can only purchase your tickets online, so get them the afternoon before and walk straight in the following day. The park is open every day except Tuesday. Guided tours are also available to book online.

Dos and don'ts