Welcome to Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio & Around
Top experiences in Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio & Around
Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio & Around activities
Segway Tour in Quepos
Both morning and afternoon segway tours start at the Marina Pez Vela located in Quepos. We start by teaching you segway safety and then to ride the Segway. The tour begins by riding to the Nahomi Park which is located near The Marina. This park sits directly on a beautiful Pacific cove, one of Quepos most valued locations because of its interesting history and amazing beauty.This park is one of those places that most tourist will never see in Quepos. It is a great place for pictures, beautiful sunsets and sometimes see some sloths and spider monkeys hanging on the trees. Leaving the park, we will ride along the Quepos waterfront that borders Quepos downtown area and the Pacific Ocean. We then head to the water ferry that will take us to the beautiful Jungle Island just off shore called Damas Island. You will experience all its natural beauty among the cultural and traditional living of a small colony of friendly villagers dedicated to fishing and agriculture activities.Damas Island has no bridges and only a car or two. Beautiful trails and endless beaches with spectacular views are waiting. We will make different stops for resting and take a lot of pictures of your tour. When in season, we stop and get fresh cut sugar cane, coconut juice and pick your own cashews right from the trees. We end the tour returning the Quepos Marina to enjoy a great lunch or dinner right on the Pacific Ocean.
Beachfront Horseback Riding Tour from Quepos
You will be picked up at your hotel in manuel antonio.Easy safe transfer to our location on rancho monterey. Riding instructions will give you comfort and confidence to be safe with the chosen horse.The beach is secluded, and the ranch offers wide open trails on cattle fields and forested zones.The prime Sunset Special is from November to April.Tours are open to all levels of experience and organized into small groups in order to provide you with the best possible riding experience and give you all the personal attention possible. According to your level, you will be able to trot, gallop and swim with horses, depending on water conditions and rider choice.Photos are taken on every tour. Morning ride will end with a delicious meal at beach-front restaurant.Sunset rides will closed with drinks or cocktails.
Manuel Antonio Sailing, Snorkeling Tour with Lunch, Open Bar
The tour starts with pick up at your hotel in Quepos or Manuel Antonio. The crew will be ready at the Marina Pez Vela, waiting for your arrival, and will join you throughout the trip. Once on board, the crew will share information about the trip itself, and the on-board safety practices. While sailing the vessel along the Manuel Antonio coast, the crew will make sure you’ll have a pleasant journey, providing you with info about marine life and answering all of your questions.Natural drinks, sodas, water, cocktails and light snacks will be offered during the tour. You’ll have the opportunity to see dolphins, stingrays, sea turtles and seasonal migrating whales. On the way back, you will continue sailing along the coast until Biesanz Beach, nestled between Quepos and Manuel Antonio. This is where you can snorkel and where you’ll have the chance to spot more than 35 different species of tropical fish. During this extra leisure time, about 30 minutes, you will have a hot, cooked-on-board gourmet meal. Finally, after this beautiful experience, it’s time to sail back to the Marina Pez Vela.
Manuel Antonio National Park Hiking Tour
The hike will start around 7:30am where you will be taken through well defined trails. A bilingual nature expert will guide you into what is considered the most beautiful national park in Costa Rica. Endemic squirrel monkeys, white tailed deer, howler and white faced Capuchin monkeys along with sloths and a large variety of flora can be easily spotted. You cannot miss the famous Costa Rican Garrobos. After this amazing and educational walk, you will enjoy a 30 minute leisure stop at the 3rd beach where a fresh and nutritive snack will be served. There will be time for rest or swimming.
Horseback Riding Tour from Manuel Antonio
Londres is a rural town located to the north east from the main hotel area of Manuel Antonio. It is about a 40 minute drive to get there and our expert nature guide will teach you all about Quepos' history from the ancient Quepo tribe to the rise and fall of the United Fruit Company in the area. The ride will start at a typical Costa Rican farm with stables and farm animals. You'll start the ride after being briefed about safety protocols and time to practice of basics of horseback riding. During the tour, you will stop and have the chance to swim into a real jungle waterfall. Once back to the property, a delicious Costa Rican lunch will be served.
Zip Lining Adventure from Manuel Antonio
During your two-hour journey, you will be perched on one of 20 platforms high above the jungle floor with dramatic views of the valley. A series of zip line cables reaching up to 450 meters (1,475 ft) take guests throughout the unspoiled rainforest canopy on an exclusive tour. At the end of the tour, you will choose to finish on the last cable or to do the Rappel platform and Tarzan Swing. Discover the abundant wildlife along the way; including Titi monkeys, two and three toed sloths, poison dart frogs, iguanas and toucans. Tour includes: A/C transportation, bilingual guide (English/Spanish) and equipment. What to bring: Comfortable clothes, hiking shoes, suntan lotion, insect repellent and camera