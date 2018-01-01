Segway Tour in Quepos

Both morning and afternoon segway tours start at the Marina Pez Vela located in Quepos. We start by teaching you segway safety and then to ride the Segway. The tour begins by riding to the Nahomi Park which is located near The Marina. This park sits directly on a beautiful Pacific cove, one of Quepos most valued locations because of its interesting history and amazing beauty.This park is one of those places that most tourist will never see in Quepos. It is a great place for pictures, beautiful sunsets and sometimes see some sloths and spider monkeys hanging on the trees. Leaving the park, we will ride along the Quepos waterfront that borders Quepos downtown area and the Pacific Ocean. We then head to the water ferry that will take us to the beautiful Jungle Island just off shore called Damas Island. You will experience all its natural beauty among the cultural and traditional living of a small colony of friendly villagers dedicated to fishing and agriculture activities.Damas Island has no bridges and only a car or two. Beautiful trails and endless beaches with spectacular views are waiting. We will make different stops for resting and take a lot of pictures of your tour. When in season, we stop and get fresh cut sugar cane, coconut juice and pick your own cashews right from the trees. We end the tour returning the Quepos Marina to enjoy a great lunch or dinner right on the Pacific Ocean.