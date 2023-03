Clasped by volcanic rock and jungle, Playa Gemelas is smaller than the other beaches, but no less spectacular: this place could be a desert island beach from the movies. If you find it early in the morning it will likely be empty. It's a special place and feels almost Jurassic, like it's been forgotten in time. Watch your footing as you wander, iguanas like to bask in the sun here. Access via Sendero Playa Gemelas.