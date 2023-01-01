Alturas Wildlife Sanctuary

Around 1.5km east and uphill from Dominical, this wildlife sanctuary takes in injured and orphaned animals as well as illegal pets. Its mission is to rehabilitate and reintroduce to the wild those that can be, and look after those that cannot. It has an 85% success rate. During the tour you meet its residents: a macaw missing an eye, three types of monkey, Bubba the famous coati, a toucan, sloths and more. Entertaining, educational and a terrific cause. Reserve a tour ahead of time.