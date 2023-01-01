Around 2.5km inland and uphill (toward Cascada Verde hostel), this waterfall plunges into an inviting deep pool, perfect for a refreshing dip. Visitors may see daredevils lie down at the top and slide some five meters down the cascade. This isn't recommended; the official path to the top is in disrepair and fenced off (rule breakers use the obvious hole in the fence).

A trail leads down the hill to a smaller waterfall and Poza Pool beneath, also suitable for swimming. Keep walking along the path and you'll come to a tropical garden and the lower car park for the falls. A bar at the top entrance serves hot and cold drinks (from US$2-5), plus tacos, hummus, pasta and falafel (from US$6).