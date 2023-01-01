Sitio Arqueológico Finca 6

This site, 4km north of Sierpe, offers the best opportunity to view the mysterious pre-Columbian spheres created by the Diquís civilization between 300 BCE and 1500 CE, in their originally discovered locale, near culturally significant mounds 30m in diameter. In their original setting, one can really appreciate their size and perfect sphericity. The onsite museum screens an informative video on the spheres' significance and purpose, and there are other fascinating artifacts on display here, such as stone sculptures and metates (grain-grinding stones) unique to the Diquís.