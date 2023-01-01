Reserva Biológica Oro Verde

A few kilometers before Uvita is a signed turnoff to the left. A rough dirt road (4WD only) leads 3.5km up the hill to this private reserve on the farm of the Duarte family, who have lived in the area for more than three decades. Two-thirds of the 155-hectare property is rainforest, where visitors can do a two- to three-hour guided birdwatching walk with a bilingual naturalist guide with birding equipment, followed by a Costa Rican breakfast. Reserve via Uvita Information Center.