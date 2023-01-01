About 2km past the trailhead to Cerro Chirripó you will find the entrance to the mystical, magical Cloudbridge Nature Reserve. Covering 283 hectares on the side of Cerro Chirripó, this private reserve is an ongoing reforestation and preservation project founded by Genevieve Giddy and her late husband Ian. A network of trails traverses the property, which is easy to explore independently. Even if you don't get far past the entrance, you'll find two waterfalls, including the magnificent Catarata Pacifica.

The trails range from the moderate but stunning Waterfall Trail to the more strenuous Sendero Montaña Loop, which joins the main Chirripó trail. Guided tours in English include birdwatching, night hikes and strolls through old-growth forest. Volunteer reforestation and conservation opportunities are listed on the reserve's website.