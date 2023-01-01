Tucked behind a grove of coco palms, this crescent-shaped, black-sand-and-pebble beach has elaborate rock formations at either end, and is called 'Ventanas' ('Windows') because on the northern side there are a couple of caves large enough to walk into. The ocean roars and crashes through the caves as the tide comes in – it's pretty spectacular to watch. There are no services here, but you can pick up some roadside coconut water, and snacks from vendors on the beach.

During or after rainy season you may have to negotiate a ford on the road to the beach. A 4WD is advisable, but many locals will cross the water in their cars if the levels are low. Check water levels before driving through. Find the dirt road to the beach off Ruta Nacional 35.