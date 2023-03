Opposite the turnoff to Oro Verde, a few kilometers before Uvita, is this 506-hectare national wildlife refuge (and former cattle ranch), with primary and secondary forests and mangroves lining the Río Morete. Here you can go on guided nature hikes and birdwatching walks, horseback-ride to Punta Uvita or opt for the 'cowboy experience', which involves cattle roping, herding cows and riding around with real cowboys.