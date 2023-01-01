Parque Reptilandia

Near the entrance to Nauyaca Waterfall, this weathered reptile park sits on an acre of land and is a mini–Jurassic Park. It's got everything from crocodiles to turtles and snakes to poison-dart frogs in glass-fronted terrariums. Our favorite is the viper section, where you can see Costa Rica's deadliest creatures, such as the fer-de-lance, pit viper and the black-headed bushmaster. Friday is feeding day, when live mice are introduced into snake enclosures, which spectators may or may not love.

Don't miss Langka the Komodo dragon, Jumbo the enormous tortoise and Shakira the anaconda.