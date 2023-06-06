Uvita

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The jungle meets the sea at playa Uvita.

©Judith Lienert/Shutterstock

Overview

Just 10.5 miles (17km) south of Dominical, this growing village consists of some dirt roads lined with farms, guesthouses and shops, a cluster of strip malls by the main Costanera Sur entrance, and a scattering of hotels in the jungle-covered hills above. Uvita has retained its gentle pace of life during the low season, but otherwise has become quite a popular and buzzing travel destination thanks to its increasingly sought-after main attraction, Parque Nacional Marino Ballena. The marine reserve has become famous for its migrating pods of humpback whales and its virtually abandoned wilderness beaches, but there are also good waterfalls nearby.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cascada Verde

    Cascada Verde

    Uvita

    Around 2.5km inland and uphill (toward Cascada Verde hostel), this waterfall plunges into an inviting deep pool, perfect for a refreshing dip. Visitors…

  • Reserva Biológica Oro Verde

    Reserva Biológica Oro Verde

    Uvita

    A few kilometers before Uvita is a signed turnoff to the left. A rough dirt road (4WD only) leads 3.5km up the hill to this private reserve on the farm of…

  • Farmers Market

    Farmers Market

    Uvita

    Held a short distance from the main entrance to Uvita, along the unpaved road, this sweet little farmers market on Saturdays is a good place to mingle…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Uvita

Festivals & Events

This might be the world’s most sustainable music and wellness event

Jan 13, 2020 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Uvita with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Uvita