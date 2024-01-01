Museo Comunitario Indígena de Boruca

Southern Costa Rica & Península de Osa

Marked by an enormous stone sphere out front, this tiny museum has interpretive exhibits explaining Boruca legends, and displays tools and materials used for making traditional handicrafts. Attached is a shop selling handicrafts made by local artisans. It's 100m west of the pulpería.

