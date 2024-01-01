Marked by an enormous stone sphere out front, this tiny museum has interpretive exhibits explaining Boruca legends, and displays tools and materials used for making traditional handicrafts. Attached is a shop selling handicrafts made by local artisans. It's 100m west of the pulpería.
Museo Comunitario Indígena de Boruca
Southern Costa Rica & Península de Osa
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.12 MILES
The world-class Wilson Botanical Garden is internationally known for its collection of more than 2000 native Costa Rican species. Species threatened with…
12.16 MILES
This site, 4km north of Sierpe, offers the best opportunity to view the mysterious pre-Columbian spheres created by the Diquís civilization between 300…
24.79 MILES
Tucked behind a grove of coco palms, this crescent-shaped, black-sand-and-pebble beach has elaborate rock formations at either end, and is called …
23.18 MILES
Set up in 2009 by Costa Rican scientists, this excellent center conducts several important projects, including an inventory of local mammals and…
28.2 MILES
About 3km south of San Vito, Finca Cántaros is a recreation center and reforestation project. Over 7 hectares of grounds – formerly coffee plantations and…
Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Golfito
25.32 MILES
This small, 28-sq-km reserve encompasses most of the steep hills surrounding Golfito, though it's easy to miss. There are no facilities for visitors, save…
28.39 MILES
About 8km south of La Palma, Finca Köbö is a chocolate-lover’s dream come true (in fact köbö means ‘dream’ in Ngöbere). The 20-hectare finca is dedicated…
27.33 MILES
Just a quick trip across the bay, this small beach offers a prime view of Golfito, with the rainforest as a backdrop. It's a pleasant spot to spend the…
Nearby Southern Costa Rica & Península de Osa attractions
23.99 MILES
This vibrant botanical garden is the product of 40 years of effort and off-the-grid living by an expat couple, who once cultivated cacao here. Nowadays,…
25.78 MILES
The beautiful sand-and-coral beach known as Playa Blanca, at the east end of La Palma, is a low-key scene popular with Ticos and an excellent place to go…
27.32 MILES
This small, newer butterfly farm features 10 butterfly species native to the Osa Peninsula. Visitors learn about the metamorphosis process and tour the…
