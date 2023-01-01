About 3km south of San Vito, Finca Cántaros is a recreation center and reforestation project. Over 7 hectares of grounds – formerly coffee plantations and pastureland – are now a lovely nature reserve with trails, picnic areas and a dramatic lookout over the city. Especially interesting are the pre-Columbian cemetery and a large petroglyph that was discovered on the property in 2009. Though its meaning and age are unclear, the petroglyph is estimated to be around 1600 years old.

Another point of interest is the 3000-year-old Laguna Zoncho: picnic at one of the small shelters and watch for rare birds. If birders wish to visit the finca before 6:30am, arrangements can be made in advance. The reserve's reception contains a small but carefully chosen selection of local and South American crafts.

Camping on the property is allowed (US$10 per person); call ahead if arriving on a Sunday.