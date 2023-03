Just a quick trip across the bay, this small beach offers a prime view of Golfito, with the rainforest as a backdrop. It's a pleasant spot to spend the day, and there are a couple of tasty seafood shacks where you can have lunch. To reach the beach, catch a water taxi from Golfito for around US$6 per person. You can also get to Playa Cacao by taking the 6km dirt road west and then south from the airport – a 4WD is recommended.