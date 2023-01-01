Sitio Barriles

The pre-Columbian ruins at this site 6km west of Volcán along the Río Gariche date from between AD 300 and 900, when the settlement had as many as 1000 residents. The site is on the private Finca Campestre; the owners have a variety of artifacts on display in their yard and in a small, underwhelming museum. Not all of the artifacts were found on site. Guided tours of the collection and gardens are in both Spanish and English.

Barriles is named after several small stone 'barrels' found in the area. It is one of the few archaeological sites accessible to the public in Panama.