Some 4km west of Volcán, this protected area encompasses the highest lake system (1240m) in Panama. The two picturesque lakes swell in the rainy season, with lush, virgin forest at their edges and Volcán Barú in the background. Surrounding woodlands are excellent sites for birdwatching.

To get to the lakes from downtown Volcán, turn west onto Calle El Valle and follow the signs. Buses don't run here, but you can take a taxi from Volcán for about US$6.