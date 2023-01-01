Queso Pacheco

Queso is not Costa Rica’s strong suit, but this little cheese operation, run by a former president’s son, is one example to the contrary. Abel Pacheco has been living on this remote farm with his wife since the '80s, honing his craft and hand-producing the tastiest dry-aged Swiss around.

The schedule is extremely variable, but ring up Pacheco and you might just luck into a farm tour that also includes an old insider's commentary on the history and politics of Costa Rica. Ask for very specific directions – this is not an easy place to find.

At the time of research, there was talk of opening up a geodesic dome on the property for stays.