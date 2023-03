Orosi is one of the few colonial-era towns to survive Costa Rica’s frequent earthquakes, which have thankfully also spared the photogenic village church. Built in the mid-1700s, it is the oldest religious site still in use in the country. The church's roof is a combination of thatched cane and ceramic tiling, while the carved-wood altar is adorned with religious paintings of Mexican origin.

Find it on the western side of the square.