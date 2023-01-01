This artisanal woodworking studio is run by Hermes and Miguel Quesada, sons of renowned Tico carver Macedonio Quesada. The brothers maintain the campesino (peasant farmer) tradition of whittling gnarled coffee-wood branches into ornate religious figures and whimsical characters. Their workshop displays sculptures from mystical faces and masks to abstract carvings of all sizes, with pieces available for purchase (from US$10). The studio is on the main road, 1.5km south of the dam.