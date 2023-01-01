If you’re driving from Puntarenas or San José, pull over by the Río Tárcoles bridge, also known as Crocodile Bridge running over the Tárcoles River where there live 2000 crocodiles. It's a top tourist attraction in the area, as the sandbanks below regularly feature a few dozen massive, basking crocodiles.

They’re visible year-round, but the best time for seeing them is during low tide in the dry season. Crocodiles this large are rare in Costa Rica as they’ve been hunted vigorously for their leather. However, the crocs are protected here and they are the main attractions of wildlife tours that depart from Tárcoles.