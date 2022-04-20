Opened in 1804, Père Lachaise is the world's most visited cemetery. Its 70,000 ornate tombs of the rich and famous form a verdant, 44-hectare sculpture…
Le Marais, Ménilmontant & Belleville
Fashionable bars and restaurants, emerging designers’ boutiques, the city’s thriving gay and Jewish communities, and some excellent museums all squeeze into Le Marais’ warren of narrow medieval lanes. Neighbouring Ménilmontant has some of the city’s most happening nightlife, while hilly Belleville is a vibrant multicultural neighbourhood with interesting dining and drinking spots and one of Paris' most colourful street markets.
Explore Le Marais, Ménilmontant & Belleville
- Cimetière du Père Lachaise
Opened in 1804, Père Lachaise is the world's most visited cemetery. Its 70,000 ornate tombs of the rich and famous form a verdant, 44-hectare sculpture…
- MMusée National Picasso
One of Paris’ most treasured art collections is showcased inside the mid-17th-century Hôtel Salé, an exquisite private mansion owned by the city since…
- AAtelier des Lumières
A former foundry dating from 1835 that supplied iron for the French navy and railroads now houses Paris' first digital-art museum. The 1500-sq-metre La…
- MMémorial de la Shoah
Established in 1956, the Memorial to the Unknown Jewish Martyr has metamorphosed into the Memorial of the Shoah – 'Shoah' is a Hebrew word meaning …
- Musée des Arts et Métiers
The Arts and Crafts Museum, dating to 1794 and Europe's oldest science and technology museum, is a must for families – or anyone with an interest in how…
- Musée Carnavalet
Paris' history museum, spanning Gallo-Roman times onwards, rambles over a pair of remarkable hôtels particuliers (private mansions), the 1560-built Hôtel…
- PPlace des Vosges
Inaugurated in 1612 as place Royale and thus Paris' oldest square, place des Vosges is a strikingly elegant ensemble of 36 symmetrical houses with ground…
- PParc Rives de Seine
Following the success of the former expressway turned park on the Left Bank, this 4.5km stretch of Unesco-listed Right Bank is also now a car-free…
- MMaison de Victor Hugo
Between 1832 and 1848 the celebrated novelist and poet Victor Hugo lived in an apartment in Hôtel de Rohan-Guéménée, a townhouse overlooking one of Paris'…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Le Marais, Ménilmontant & Belleville.
See
Cimetière du Père Lachaise
Opened in 1804, Père Lachaise is the world's most visited cemetery. Its 70,000 ornate tombs of the rich and famous form a verdant, 44-hectare sculpture…
See
Musée National Picasso
One of Paris’ most treasured art collections is showcased inside the mid-17th-century Hôtel Salé, an exquisite private mansion owned by the city since…
See
Atelier des Lumières
A former foundry dating from 1835 that supplied iron for the French navy and railroads now houses Paris' first digital-art museum. The 1500-sq-metre La…
See
Mémorial de la Shoah
Established in 1956, the Memorial to the Unknown Jewish Martyr has metamorphosed into the Memorial of the Shoah – 'Shoah' is a Hebrew word meaning …
See
Musée des Arts et Métiers
The Arts and Crafts Museum, dating to 1794 and Europe's oldest science and technology museum, is a must for families – or anyone with an interest in how…
See
Musée Carnavalet
Paris' history museum, spanning Gallo-Roman times onwards, rambles over a pair of remarkable hôtels particuliers (private mansions), the 1560-built Hôtel…
See
Place des Vosges
Inaugurated in 1612 as place Royale and thus Paris' oldest square, place des Vosges is a strikingly elegant ensemble of 36 symmetrical houses with ground…
See
Parc Rives de Seine
Following the success of the former expressway turned park on the Left Bank, this 4.5km stretch of Unesco-listed Right Bank is also now a car-free…
See
Maison de Victor Hugo
Between 1832 and 1848 the celebrated novelist and poet Victor Hugo lived in an apartment in Hôtel de Rohan-Guéménée, a townhouse overlooking one of Paris'…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Le Marais, Ménilmontant & Belleville
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.