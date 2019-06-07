Musée des Arts et Métiers

The Arts and Crafts Museum, dating to 1794 and Europe's oldest science and technology museum, is a must for families – or anyone with an interest in how things tick or work. Housed inside the sublime 18th-century priory of St-Martin des Champs, some 2400 instruments, machines and working models from the 18th to 20th centuries are displayed across three floors. In the priory's attached church is Foucault’s original pendulum, introduced to the world at the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1855.

Louis Blériot’s monoplane from 1909 is also here. Guided tours are in French only but the excellent English audioguides (€5) – one for adults and another aimed at children aged seven to 12 years – more than compensates.

