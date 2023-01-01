Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson

Founded by renowned French humanist photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson (1908–2004) and his portrait-photographer wife Martine Franck (1938–2012), this gallery displays their works and also mounts rotating exhibitions by French and international photographers, including the winner of the Henri Cartier-Bresson Award every two years. Cartier-Bresson pioneered artistic photojournalism, set up a photography department for the Resistance and co-founded the collective agency Magnum.