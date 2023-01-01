Musée des Archives Nationales

France's National Archives and small museum are set in a stunning pair of hôtels particuliers (mansions) amid beautiful gardens. Dating from the early 18th century, Hôtel de Soubise and Hôtel de Rohan (closed for renovation until mid-2021) are extravagantly painted and gilded in the rococo style inside, with antique furniture and 18th-century paintings alongside a fascinating collection of documents on display, such as the Edict of Nantes and Marie-Antoinette's final letter.

The audiovisual room screens films and has multimedia exhibits. Admission is more expensive during temporary exhibitions. Note that the museum inside Hôtel de Soubise remains open while its sister mansion undergoes extensive renovation work.