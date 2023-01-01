Musée d’Art et d’Histoire du Judaïsme

Inside the Hôtel de St-Aignan, dating from 1650, this museum traces the evolution of Jewish communities from the Middle Ages to the present, including French Jewish history. Highlights include documents relating to the Dreyfus Affair, and artworks by Chagall, Modigliani and Soutine. Creative workshops for children, adults and families complement excellent temporary exhibitions. To learn more about Le Marais' Jewish history, take a guided walking tour of the neighbourhood (including museum entrance €23/17; English available).

Check current opening hours online; during some exhibitions the museum stays open late (until 9pm) on Wednesday.