In 2018 the corporate foundation of French retailer Galeries Lafayette opened this unique multidisciplinary space for producing, experimenting with and exhibiting new works of contemporary art, design and fashion. Transformed by architect Rem Koolhaas, the 1891 building now has 2500 sq metres of exhibition space and a striking 18m-high glass tower. Three to four free exhibitions take place annually, alongside ticketed performances and workshops.
Lafayette Anticipations
Le Marais, Ménilmontant & Belleville
