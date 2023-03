Just north of place du Châtelet, the Flamboyant Gothic, 54m-high St James Tower is all that remains of the Église St-Jacques la Boucherie, built by the powerful butchers guild in 1523 as a starting point for pilgrims setting out for the shrine of St James at Santiago de Compostela in Spain. Guided 50-minute tours (in French; book online at www.desmotsetdesarts.com) take visitors up 300 stairs to an expansive panorama. Children must be 10 years or older.