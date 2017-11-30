Welcome to Gothenburg
The waterfront abounds with all things nautical, from ships, aquariums and sea-related museums to the freshest fish. To the west, the Vasastan, Haga and Linné districts buzz with creativity and an appreciation for well-preserved history.
Gothenburg Hop-On Hop-Off Tour by Bus and Boat
Sweden’s second largest city is home to a cluster of little-known gems, cultural delights and seductive Scandinavian sights. Thanks to its laid-back, west coast vibe, Gothenburg is often regarded as one of the country’s most cosmopolitan cities with a thriving cafe culture, international shops and a cluster of high-brow galleries.The city’s suburban archipelago is best explored by boat, coach and foot, and your hop-on hop-off tour lets you do all three. With your sightseeing ticket, step aboard a boat to cruise around the city’s canals and discover top Gothenburg attractions such as Lilla Bommen Harbour —near the island fortress of Nya Älvsborg — and Maritiman, a floating maritime museum.At select stops around town, swap your mode of transport to an open-top, double-decker bus and see sights including the city’s premier theater venue of Stora Teatern and Drottningtorget, a square near the city gardens. Hop on and off as often as you wish, and explore the charming neighborhood of Haga or central attractions such as Feskekôrka, a fish market where counters creak under the weight of fresh seafood.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus or boat for their entire loops as you listen to the commentary, or you can hop on and off at any of the stops around the city to scout out Gothenburg’s delights.Gothenburg Boat Stops (1-hour full-loop duration): Kungsportsplatsen Lejontrappan for central shops and restaurants Maritiman Lilla Bommen Harbour Feskekôrka Gothenburg Bus Stops (1-hour full-loop duration): Stora Teatern Feskekôrka Valand/ Avenyn (near Haga) Korsvägen for Liseberg amusement park and Museum of World Culture Drottningtorget Gustav Adolfs Torg for Nordstan shopping mall Lilla Bommen Harbour Please note: your ticket allows you to swap between boat and bus at Kungsportsplatsen, Lejontrappan, Lilla Bommen Harbour, Stora Teatern, Feskekôrka and Gustav Adolfs Torg.Discounted City Attractions:Show your hop-on hop-off ticket at the following attractions and enjoy savings on select purchases. Segway Adventure Nordstan shopping mall Kajutan restaurant Hard Rock Cafe Café Husaren in Haga Gothia Towers Hotel Liseberg amusement park
Cosmopolitan Gothenburg rewards sightseers with its delightful harbor setting, laid-back vibe, thriving arts, shopping, and restaurant scene.One of the best ways to discover the city is aboard this hop-on hop-off bus tour. Sit back, pop on your headphones to listen to the audio commentary, and enjoy the panoramic views. Your open-top double-decker whisks you from one fantastic landmark to the next. Along the way, hop off at the beautiful shopping thoroughfare of Avenyn to browse for souvenirs. Stop at Feskekörka, the city’s fascinating fish market, and perhaps feast on fresh seafood at any one of its trendy restaurants (own expense). Leave the bus at Drottningtorget to stroll around the leafy city park. Or maybe hop off at Korsvägen to visit the awesome Universeum nature centre, with its indoor rainforest and stunning shark tunnel.Armed with your ticket, you’re free to leave and reboard your bus at any of the seven stops along the route. Or, stay on the bus for the entire 1-hour loop — and even do it all again — viewing the main sights in an effortless sightseeing experience. What’s more, your ticket is valid for 24 hours from first use, so you can set your own pace! And don’t worry about the weather: If it rains, tour staff will quickly pop a protective roof over the upper deck of your bus to keep you snug and dry.Gothenburg Bus Stops (1-hour full loop duration): Stora Teatern Feskekörka Valand/ Avenyn (near Haga) Korsvägen for Liseberg theme park, the Universeum and Museum of World Culture Drottningtorget Gustav Adolfs Torg for Nordstan shopping mall Lilla Bommen Harbour for the Opera House, Barque Viking and boats to Älvsborg Fortress Discounted City Attractions:Show your hop-on hop-off ticket at the following attractions and enjoy savings on select purchases. Nordstan Kajutan Hard Rock Café Café Husaren Gothia Towers Liseberg
Landvetter Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
Travel from Landvetter Airport to any of the bus stops listed in Gothenburg City.There are two routes from Landvetter Aiport:First RouteKorsvagenPark AvenyKungsportsplNils Ericson TermSecond RouteLundaskogSandlidProvn.institutetSven EriksonsplSodra TorgetGrand HotelYour transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!
Landvetter Airport Shared Departure Transfer
Travel from any of the stops listed in Gothenburg City bus stop to Landvetter Airport.Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.It's that easy!
Gothenburg Hop-On Hop-Off Boat Tour
Buzzing shopping streets, unusual museums, winding canals and leafy gardens: Gothenburg is a compelling mix of historical landmarks, vibrant street life and modern-day surprises. So what better way to discover this unique city than on a hop-on hop-off boat tour? Take off from Kungsportsplatsen in the heart of the city for a boat ride that allows you to hop on or off to your heart’s content at any of the four stops — it’s completely up to you. Alternatively, stay on board to enjoy the 50-minute ride, which includes audio commentary, along the city’s canals.Leave your boat at Lilla Bommen to admire the impressive Opera House and one of Scandinavia’s largest sailing ships known as Viking, or visit the 17th-century fortress Nya Älvsborg residing on an island. Step ashore at Feskekörka to trawl through its seafood-laden stalls and perhaps dig into a delicious, straight-from-the-sea lunch (own expense). Or, why not take time out at Lejontrappan, and scour Gothenburg’s main shopping streets for souvenirs and designer goodies?The commentary from the live guide adds an extra dimension to your sightseeing, revealing interesting facts about the city’s past and present. Want more? Your ticket provides discounted entry to some of Gothenburg’s favorite attractions, including the Liseberg for its legendary white-knuckle rides!Gothenburg Boat Stops (full loop in 50 minutes): Kungsportsplatsen Lejontrappan for central shops and restaurants Lilla Bommen harbor Feskekôrka Discounted City Attractions:Show your hop-on hop-off ticket at the following attractions and enjoy savings on select purchases. Segway Adventure Nordstan shopping mall Kajutan restaurant Hard Rock Cafe Café Husaren in Haga Gothia Towers Hotel Liseberg amusement park
Explore Sweden's second largest city and its sights at your own pace. Bus will stop at carefully chosen spots like Avenyn, Liseberg, Feskekôrka and many other. The audioguide is available in 8 different languages and will tell you about the history as well as events and shopping in the city center, about the classic Haga district and the port of Gothenburg withits activities. The 24 hr ticket will allow you to get on and off as much as you want.The tour takes approximately one hour if you stay on the bus. Do not fear the west coast unpredictable weather, a protective roof can be quickly mounted on the buses.