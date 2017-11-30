Gothenburg Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

Cosmopolitan Gothenburg rewards sightseers with its delightful harbor setting, laid-back vibe, thriving arts, shopping, and restaurant scene.One of the best ways to discover the city is aboard this hop-on hop-off bus tour. Sit back, pop on your headphones to listen to the audio commentary, and enjoy the panoramic views. Your open-top double-decker whisks you from one fantastic landmark to the next. Along the way, hop off at the beautiful shopping thoroughfare of Avenyn to browse for souvenirs. Stop at Feskekörka, the city’s fascinating fish market, and perhaps feast on fresh seafood at any one of its trendy restaurants (own expense). Leave the bus at Drottningtorget to stroll around the leafy city park. Or maybe hop off at Korsvägen to visit the awesome Universeum nature centre, with its indoor rainforest and stunning shark tunnel.Armed with your ticket, you’re free to leave and reboard your bus at any of the seven stops along the route. Or, stay on the bus for the entire 1-hour loop — and even do it all again — viewing the main sights in an effortless sightseeing experience. What’s more, your ticket is valid for 24 hours from first use, so you can set your own pace! And don’t worry about the weather: If it rains, tour staff will quickly pop a protective roof over the upper deck of your bus to keep you snug and dry.Gothenburg Bus Stops (1-hour full loop duration): Stora Teatern Feskekörka Valand/ Avenyn (near Haga) Korsvägen for Liseberg theme park, the Universeum and Museum of World Culture Drottningtorget Gustav Adolfs Torg for Nordstan shopping mall Lilla Bommen Harbour for the Opera House, Barque Viking and boats to Älvsborg Fortress Discounted City Attractions:Show your hop-on hop-off ticket at the following attractions and enjoy savings on select purchases. Nordstan Kajutan Hard Rock Café Café Husaren Gothia Towers Liseberg