The attractions of Liseberg, Scandinavia's largest amusement park, are many and varied. Adrenalin blasts include the venerable wooden roller coaster Balder; AtmosFear, Europe’s tallest (116m) free-fall tower; Loke, a fast-paced spinning 'wheel' that soars 42m into the air; and the Valkyria, Europe's longest-dive roller coaster, with a nerve-racking vertical drop of 50m. Softer options include carousels, fairy-tale castles, an outdoor dance floor, adventure playgrounds, and shows and concerts.

Entry to the park grounds is reasonable (100kr), which is ideal for those who just want to enjoy the charming landscaped grounds studded with impressive sculptures, but note that you pay for individual rides using coupons or an armband. Opening hours are varied – check the website.

When it comes to refuelling in between rides, Liseberg is also the first theme park in the world to offer a very high-quality, exclusively vegetarian buffet lunch (adult/child 165/65kr) at the Green Room.