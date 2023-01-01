Home to Gothenburg’s premier art collection, Konstmuseum traverses the Renaissance to the present day, with works by the French impressionists, Rubens, Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Picasso. Scandinavian masters such as Bruno Liljefors, Edvard Munch, Anders Zorn and Carl Larsson have pride of place in the Fürstenburg Galleries, with other highlights including a superb sculpture hall and the Hasselblad Center, the latter home to rotating photography exhibitions featuring both Nordic and global artists.

The unveiling of the bronze Poseidon fountain at the front scandalised Gothenburg’s strait-laced citizens, who insisted on drastic penile-reduction surgery.