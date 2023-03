Laid out in 1842, the lush Trädgårdsföreningen is a large protected area off Nya Allén. Full of flowers and tiny cafes, it’s popular for lunchtime escapes and is home to Europe’s largest rosarium, with around 2500 varieties. The gracious 19th-century Palmhuset (open 10am to 8pm) is a bite-size version of the Crystal Palace in London, with five differently heated halls: look out for the impressive camellia collection and the 2m-wide tropical lily pads.