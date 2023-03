At Stadsmuseum, admire the remains of the Äskekärrkeppet, Sweden’s only original Viking vessel, alongside silver treasure hoards, weaponry and jewellery from the same period in the atmospheric semigloom. Walk through the history of the city from its conception to the 18th century, spiced up with period wares, including an impressive booty of East Indian porcelain, and play 'Guess the Object!'. Temporary art and photography exhibitions are also worth a peek.