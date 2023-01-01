Occupying a defunct power station beside Älvsborgs bridge, Röda Sten Konsthall's four floors serve up edgy, contemporary exhibitions showcasing both Swedish and international artists working in mediums as varied as photography, sound art and installation art. It also hosts the Göteborg International Biennial for Contemporary Art (Gibca). The indie-style cafe serves delicious bites (sandwiches 79kr, dishes 139kr to 169kr), as well as hosting weekly live music. To get here, walk towards the Klippan precinct, continue under Älvsborgsbron and look for the brown-brick building.

Beside Röda Sten, check out work-in-progress Draken, a 41m-long sculpture which visitors are welcome to decorate graffiti-style; bring your own paint.