The Natural History Museum is home to an incredible range of taxidermied wildlife, from the horned and hooved denizens of the savannah to all the big cats, the extinct Stellers sea cow, all manner of birds and pickled creatures of the deep. Its tour de force is the world’s only stuffed blue whale (which visitors were allowed inside until an amorous couple was caught in flagrante, but Santa Claus still holds court here in the lead-up to Christmas).