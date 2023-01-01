The Linné district holds fast to its grungy roots, especially along the Långgatan streets. Here, hip cafes, junk shops and street-smart boutiques mix with seedy sex shops and eclectic locals. It’s home to the kicking Andra Långdagen block party, a wild, one-day street bash organised by the street’s traders and fans. Held annually between April and June (check Facebook for dates), it’s a thumping concoction of DJ sets, film screenings, barbecues, clothes swaps and backyard B-boy battles.