The Haga district is Gothenburg’s oldest suburb, dating back to 1648. A hardcore hippie hang-out in the 1960s and '70s, its cobbled streets and vintage buildings now host a blend of cafes and boutiques. During some summer weekends and at Christmas, store owners set up stalls along the neighbourhood's main strip, Haga Nygata, turning the street into one big market. The charming three-storey timber houses were built as housing for workers in the 19th century.