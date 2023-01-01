Skärhamn is home to the superb Nordiska Akvarellmuseet, a sleek waterside building housing exhibits by the likes of Arne Isacsson, whose watercolors defined the form for a generation of artists in Bohuslän, and Lars Lerin's compelling cityscapes, seemingly illuminated from within.

The museum's cafe serves a damn fine cup of coffee, and the attached restaurant is a draw in its own right.

If you're inspired to linger longer, the museum rents out five modern, cube-like guest studios that sit right above the water (artists/general public 500/1000kr).