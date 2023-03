Pay homage to one of Sweden’s enduring icons at the Volvo Museum, which contains everything from the company’s debut vehicle to its most experimental designs – including the first jet engine used by the Swedish Air Force.

The museum is about 8km west of the city centre at Arendal. Fittingly, it’s tricky to get to without a car. Take tram 5 or 10 to Eketrägatan, then bus 32 to Arendal Skans.