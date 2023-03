At the mouth of the Göta älv, squat red Elfsborgs Fortress was built in the 17th century to keep out the marauding Danes and saw action again in the early 18th century during the Great Nordic War. Tours take in the church built for Karl XII’s troops, dungeons that discouraged escape by swimming, and the original tower. Boats leave at 10am and noon for the lunch tour, 5pm and 7pm for the dinner tour, from Maritiman behind Gothenburg Opera House.